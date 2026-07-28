Forget your typical summer gig. NYC teens are building the future of soccer with AI through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, working with officials from New York City FC (the city’s pro soccer team). Fourteen- and 15-year-olds across the five boroughs are designing stadiums of the future and ways to expand access to soccer as part of the six-week New York City Sports and Technology Innovation Challenge . It’s the latest example of how Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seizing on World Cup excitement to expand soccer’s reach in NYC.

And time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. We hope to see you there!