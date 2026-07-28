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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Forget your typical summer gig. NYC teens are building the future of soccer with AI through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, working with officials from New York City FC (the city’s pro soccer team). Fourteen- and 15-year-olds across the five boroughs are designing stadiums of the future and ways to expand access to soccer as part of the six-week New York City Sports and Technology Innovation Challenge. It’s the latest example of how Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seizing on World Cup excitement to expand soccer’s reach in NYC.
Summer Youth Employment Program participants, how are your jobs going? Drop us a line: [email protected].
And time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
Mamdani taps World Cup fever to get NYC teens designing climate-friendly stadiums and soccer apps
Through NYC’s Summer Youth Employment Program, teens across the city are using AI to solve real-world sports challenges, design green stadiums, and build future careers in STEM.
Around Chalkbeat
Students at Newark’s newest high school will have a temporary home in September
New Media High School freshmen will go to Bard High School Early College while work on a permanent home continues. The students will learn content creation and video production.
Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.
Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.
As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment
Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.
What We’re Reading
Hochul guarantees NY students unenrolled from Howard SUNY or CUNY admission, The New York Daily News
NYC’s Homeless Families Face a Childcare Catch-22, City Limits (Opinion)
Success Academy report doesn’t tell all, The New York Daily News (Opinion)