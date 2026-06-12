What if a student wants to be on a swim team, but attends a school without a pool? What if a teen wants to fence, but goes to a school with no fencing coach? ICYMI, this P.S. Weekly episode explores the city’s program that allows students to play on teams at nearby schools if their own school doesn’t offer that sport. You’ll hear a student from Manhattan’s High School of Art and Design share his experience playing football for Stuyvesant.