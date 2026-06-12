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Happy Friday. It’s Amy from Chalkbeat New York.
What if a student wants to be on a swim team, but attends a school without a pool? What if a teen wants to fence, but goes to a school with no fencing coach? ICYMI, this P.S. Weekly episode explores the city’s program that allows students to play on teams at nearby schools if their own school doesn’t offer that sport. You’ll hear a student from Manhattan’s High School of Art and Design share his experience playing football for Stuyvesant.
And as we head into the home stretch of the year, tell us your highlights from 2025-26: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Away game: NYC students who play sports for other schools
This episode of P.S. Weekly tackles what it’s like when you have to play for another school’s team. Noah Moore attends the High School of Art and Design, but played football for Stuyvesant.
Inside the diversity program at a selective NYC high school
Changing a school’s demographics is one thing. Integrating schools is another. This P.S. Weekly episode explores how Bard Early College High School Manhattan supports diverse peers.
Around Chalkbeat
Treasury Department preview of tax credit scholarship rules suggests limited role for states
School choice supporters mostly liked what they saw in proposed rules for the federal tax credit scholarship. But some Democratic governors may hesitate.
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
Free housing for educators and an early childhood program in a transit center mark new Michigan innovations
In Battle Creek, a new program providing free housing to early childhood educators launched on the same day Grand Rapids unveiled a new early childhood center located in a transit hub.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani, NYC schools chief announce plan for smaller class sizes for 2026-27 school year, New York Daily News
City Council Calls for Tighter Review of N.Y.C. School System Contracts, The New York Times
It’s all hands on deck’: Educators seek stronger safeguards for immigrant students amid ICE fears, Brooklyn Paper
Bronx Charter School Announces Abrupt Closure, New York City News Service (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism)