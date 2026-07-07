Chalkbeat has a little scoop today: NYC’s Education Department is planning to pilot digital student OMNY cards at seven schools — though officials said that number could change.

Many of us have seen those flimsy paper student OMNY cards and know students whose cards have stopped working at some point. Student commuters are hopeful things will be smoother once they can tap their cellphones to ride the trains and buses (before and after they store them in their Yondr pouches or bins).