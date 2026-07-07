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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Chalkbeat has a little scoop today: NYC’s Education Department is planning to pilot digital student OMNY cards at seven schools — though officials said that number could change.
Many of us have seen those flimsy paper student OMNY cards and know students whose cards have stopped working at some point. Student commuters are hopeful things will be smoother once they can tap their cellphones to ride the trains and buses (before and after they store them in their Yondr pouches or bins).
What do you think of the plan to pilot digital OMNY cards? Tell us: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Tap your cellphone: NYC piloting digital student OMNY cards this fall for 7 schools
NYC is launching a virtual student OMNY card pilot for seven schools this fall after widespread complaints of fragile paper cards and delays in replacing broken ones.
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What We’re Reading
Class Size Trade-Offs, The Brian Lehrer Show, WNYC
These Are the Good Old Days, YC Teen
Pregnant NYC teacher kicked in belly by student, then blamed for it and fired, lawsuit alleges: ‘I’m not Keanu Reeves — I can’t dodge a bullet,’ New York Post
Free summer lunches are back at most Queens libraries, Epicenter NYC