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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Our top story breaks down what the state budget means for New York City schools. As we expected, Mayor Mamdani will retain control of the school system for the next two years — despite asking for a four-year extension. And city schools will get more money thanks to a funding boost for homeless students, those in foster care, and English language learners.
Our friends from THE CITY have the latest on City Council Speaker Julie Menin’s efforts to pass a bill that would establish anti-protest “buffer zones” around K-12 schools.
What are your thoughts on Menin’s push? Let us know: [email protected].
Local News
Albany budget deal gives Mamdani 2-year mayoral control extension, boosts funding for needy students
The state budget would keep Mayor Zohran Mamdani in charge of NYC schools through June 2028 and send $143 million more to support homeless students, children in foster care, and English language learners.
Council speaker tries new ‘buffer bill’ after Mamdani rebuff
A draft of Speaker Julie Menin’s new bill focuses on potential protests at K-12 schools, leaving out universities, museums and other educational settings.
Around Chalkbeat
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
What We’re Reading
What Schools Are Forgetting in Their Race to Embrace A.I., The New York Times (Opinion)
Students, staff weigh pros, cons of remote option, The Bronx River News (Bronx River High School newspaper)
The Future of the Bronx? These Students Have Some Ideas, The Eagle Express (The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology newspaper)
Thumbnail image by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.