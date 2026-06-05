Today’s top story looks at the ballooning waitlist for New York City’s childcare voucher program for low-income families. Roughly 25,000 kids are on the waitlist. And that number isn’t likely to shrink — even as the program’s budget keeps growing.



Advocates and experts say the city could be doing more to chip away at the waitlist, pointing out that city officials have left hundreds of millions of dollars in potential state funding for the voucher program on the table.