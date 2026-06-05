Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Today’s top story looks at the ballooning waitlist for New York City’s childcare voucher program for low-income families. Roughly 25,000 kids are on the waitlist. And that number isn’t likely to shrink — even as the program’s budget keeps growing.
Advocates and experts say the city could be doing more to chip away at the waitlist, pointing out that city officials have left hundreds of millions of dollars in potential state funding for the voucher program on the table.
Are you on the waitlist for a childcare voucher? We want to hear from you: [email protected].
Local News
NYC is getting more money for childcare vouchers. Why does the waitlist keep growing?
For many New York City families, the Child Care Assistance Program is the most direct and flexible way to mitigate the daunting costs of childcare. But accessing it isn’t easy.
RSVP for P.S. Weekly Live: NYC student reporters take the mic on June 11
Join Chalkbeat and The Bell at Brooklyn Public Library on June 11 for P.S. Weekly Live. Hear from NYC high school reporters covering the biggest issues in public education.
Around Chalkbeat
For generations, more schooling meant better jobs. Could generative AI upend that bargain?
For a century, technology raised the value of schooling. Generative AI may be different, reaching into white-collar work and clouding students’ economic future.
CPS eighth graders will take a new, longer high school admissions test
CPS is replacing its current High School Admissions Test with a PreACT exam, saying the exam will provide more useful information for families and teachers.
What We’re Reading
Some NYC Public School Students Still Sweltering Without AC in Gyms, Auditoriums and Cafeterias, City Limits
Autism programs, buses are concerns at CEC 24, Queens Chronicle