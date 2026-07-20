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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Today’s top story looks at the summer food benefit program for New York families. The program aims to help families feed their children when school is on break. A quarter of the money last summer went unspent, and instead of going to families in need, that money went back to the federal government. As food insecurity rises, the state is making a push to ensure that eligible families get their $120 per child in Summer EBT benefits.
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Local News
NY families left $62 million in summer food benefits unspent last year. Here’s how to claim your $120 now.
To fight hunger, the state sends needy families $120 per child in summer food benefits. Last year, New York families left $62 million in food benefits unspent.
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Philly has more English learners than ever, but they often struggle to graduate. Here’s what could help.
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What We’re Reading
Why so few Black students at Stuyvesant, The New York Daily News (Opinion)
How to support your child’s mental health this summer, Epicenter NYC