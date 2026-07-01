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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you all a happy July.
We have the lowdown on what the budget Mayor Zohran Mamdani inked with City Council means for NYC school kids. Kindergartners are the big winners: They will automatically receive $1,000 for college expenses, up from $100. The budget also restores a handful of education programs that Mamdani left off his previous proposal.
Tell us your thoughts on the budget deal: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC budget gives every public school kindergartner $1,000 for college, restores education programs
Mayor Zohran Mamdani's first budget raises NYC Kids Rise college savings accounts from $100 to $1,000 and restores funding for mental health, special education, and other school programs.
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Why a new federal school choice program may require a massive marketing budget
The program relies on taxpayers donating to scholarship groups. Convincing millions to participate could be costly.
What We’re Reading
Gov. Hochul to send $19M to fund 8 NYC childcare construction projects, The New York Daily News
Rotting body found in NYC school chimney after putrid odor leads to call to exterminator, The New York Post