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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you all a happy July.

We have the lowdown on what the budget Mayor Zohran Mamdani inked with City Council means for NYC school kids. Kindergartners are the big winners: They will automatically receive $1,000 for college expenses, up from $100. The budget also restores a handful of education programs that Mamdani left off his previous proposal.

Tell us your thoughts on the budget deal: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

NYC budget gives every public school kindergartner $1,000 for college, restores education programs

NYC budget gives every public school kindergartner $1,000 for college, restores education programs

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's first budget raises NYC Kids Rise college savings accounts from $100 to $1,000 and restores funding for mental health, special education, and other school programs.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools

Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools

In a 6-3 decision, the SCOTUS justices said laws that block trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, including on school teams, don’t violate the Constitution.

Why a new federal school choice program may require a massive marketing budget

Why a new federal school choice program may require a massive marketing budget

The program relies on taxpayers donating to scholarship groups. Convincing millions to participate could be costly.

What We’re Reading

Gov. Hochul to send $19M to fund 8 NYC childcare construction projects, The New York Daily News

Attorney steps up to bring dance to NYC public schools, AMNY

Rotting body found in NYC school chimney after putrid odor leads to call to exterminator, The New York Post

Urban Assembly New York Harbor School Progresses on Governors Island, YIMBY

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