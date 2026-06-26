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Happy last day of school! It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you all a strong finish to the end of the 2025-26 school year.
Readers, we want to hear from you: What was your favorite thing from this school year? Tell us at [email protected].
And today’s top story looks at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to delay a plan that would have caused major disruptions to thousands of New York City families who receive childcare vouchers. After threatening to crackdown on a rule that limits childcare vouchers to the hours that parents are working or in school, the state is now giving NYC until 2028 to comply.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Hochul delays plan to tighten childcare voucher rules, averting shockwaves for thousands of NYC families
On Thursday, Hochul announced that the state is giving New York City two more years to comply with regulations that limit childcare vouchers to hours when parents are working or in school.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
Most kindergartners who start school behind never reach proficiency: study
Just 1 in 10 kindergarteners in the bottom fifth of their class reach proficiency by third grade, a new analysis finds.
Does teacher merit pay work? Programs in South Carolina and Texas show results
Merit pay remains controversial among teachers, but new research suggests some programs can boost student outcomes when backed by new resources.
What We’re Reading
How the Bronx School of Hip-Hop uses the borough’s signature genre to teach lessons far beyond it, Epicenter NYC
NYC free 2-K program will close applications Friday: Here’s what to know, Staten Island Advance
Public Pools Are Opening! Your Guide to Swimming in NYC for Summer 2026, The City Reporter