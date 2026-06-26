Happy last day of school! It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you all a strong finish to the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Readers, we want to hear from you: What was your favorite thing from this school year? Tell us at [email protected] .

And today’s top story looks at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to delay a plan that would have caused major disruptions to thousands of New York City families who receive childcare vouchers. After threatening to crackdown on a rule that limits childcare vouchers to the hours that parents are working or in school, the state is now giving NYC until 2028 to comply.