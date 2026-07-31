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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum dove into teacher turnover data from 21 states since 2019. Most of those states, he found, experienced four to five consecutive years of elevated teacher turnover, compounding the losses year after year. High-poverty schools were particularly affected. While attrition has finally begun to cool, the multi-year cumulative losses continue to affect schools.
New York educators: What have you seen in terms of teacher turnover? Tell us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
How a years-long rise in teacher turnover reshaped American classrooms
A new data analysis of 21 states reveals years of high teacher turnover. Stagnant pay, difficult student behavior, and a lack of flexibility continue to drive educator attrition.
‘You’re not wanted’: Philly teens who feel unwelcome downtown call for more ‘third spaces’ during summer
With a heavy police presence downtown this summer and restrictions on where teens can be, Philadelphia youth say they need more places to hang.
Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom staff move closer to strike
Unite Here Local 1 has demanded a fact-finding process that could eventually lead to a strike. The union wants the district to raise its members’ pay.
What We’re Reading
Education is not equitable in New York City, AMNY (Opinion)
NYC teen e-biker fatally struck by SUV near City Hall was out looking for summer job: sister, The New York Daily News