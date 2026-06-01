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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you a happy June. We are in the home stretch of the school year, and this week is another short one. All students are off on Thursday, and elementary and middle school students are off on Friday.
In these last few weeks of the school year, we are leaning on you to help us investigate wasteful spending in NYC schools. As Mayor Zohran Mamdani doubles down on his waste-trimming efforts with a new Commission on Government Efficiency, we want to better understand what the Education Department’s massive budget looks like to the people working in and attending schools every day. Tell us where you see the biggest potential savings.
EVENT: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this very question with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.
Local News
Help us investigate: Where do you see waste in NYC’s $45 billion school budget?
Chalkbeat needs your help in piecing together where the city’s $45 billion education budget goes, and where the city can cut waste.
Around Chalkbeat
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.
Amid charter sector turmoil, Chicago school board delays charter school renewals
Members of the Chicago school board have been divided over how much oversight charters require and how long their renewal terms should be. On Thursday, they voted to table the renewals of six schools or networks until June.
What We’re Reading
Kids without screens? One NYC school district works to break the habit, New York Daily News
NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels signed improper $180K contract with unapproved vendor — and let his deputy take the fall, The New York Post
3 to 1 in Favor — NYC Parents Weigh In on New Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, The 74 Million (Opinion)