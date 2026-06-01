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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you a happy June. We are in the home stretch of the school year, and this week is another short one. All students are off on Thursday, and elementary and middle school students are off on Friday.

In these last few weeks of the school year, we are leaning on you to help us investigate wasteful spending in NYC schools. As Mayor Zohran Mamdani doubles down on his waste-trimming efforts with a new Commission on Government Efficiency, we want to better understand what the Education Department’s massive budget looks like to the people working in and attending schools every day. Tell us where you see the biggest potential savings.