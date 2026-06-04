Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Today’s episode of P.S. Weekly explores the systemic failures and emotional toll of NYC’s broken school bus system. For thousands of students with disabilities, yellow buses are a lifeline to programs that meet their needs — but constant delays and no-shows force them to miss school. Hear from one Brooklyn family about their busing issues.
And tell us your school bus stories. Drop us a line at [email protected].
Also, come and meet the amazing students behind the P.S. Weekly podcast! Join Chalkbeat and The Bell for P.S. Weekly’s year-end celebration on June 11 at the Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch. RSVP here.
Local News
Left Behind: How school buses disadvantage NYC students with disabilities
P.S. Weekly’s latest episode explores the systemic failures and emotional toll of a school bus system riddled by constant delays and no-shows that force students to miss school.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark’s charter schools are seeing fewer students. Where are they going?
Newark’s charter schools added 200 students this school year but that growth is a fraction of the sector's annual growth since 2019.
Why switching Philadelphia to an elected school board would be very complicated
Angry at school closings, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wants hearings to explore whether Philadelphia should hold school board elections instead of having the mayor pick members.
Nearly 84% of Detroit district high schoolers were paid for attendance this year
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the financial incentive has helped reduce the district’s high school chronic absenteeism by 10 percentage points since 2023-24.
What We’re Reading
The True “Cost” of School Scanning, The Verdict (Cardozo High School newspaper)
Are You Better Off? An Introspection of Yondr Pouches, 411 Press (Baruch High School newspaper)
It’s Time to Phase Out Regents Exams, The Survey (Brooklyn Tech newspaper, Opinion)
Standardized Tests: The Bane of Student Learning, The Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper, Opinion)