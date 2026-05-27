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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York. Schools are out today for Eid. (Happy Eid to those who celebrate!)

Ten years ago, NYC launched “computer science for all,” promising all schools would have access to comp sci education by this school year. A new report from the Center for an Urban Future shows the initiative is falling short of equity goals. And while that must be addressed, simply doubling down on the status quo isn’t the answer, says Eli Dvorkin, from the center. Instead, he believes the city’s schools need a new approach to computer science.

“I think there’s a very real chance that Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani’s legacy will be shaped in part by how our public school system adapts to the AI era,” Dvorkin told Chalkbeat, “and that means a strategy to a retool computational-thinking education for the world we inhabit right now.”