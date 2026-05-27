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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York. Schools are out today for Eid. (Happy Eid to those who celebrate!)

Ten years ago, NYC launched “computer science for all,” promising all schools would have access to comp sci education by this school year. A new report from the Center for an Urban Future shows the initiative is falling short of equity goals. And while that must be addressed, simply doubling down on the status quo isn’t the answer, says Eli Dvorkin, from the center. Instead, he believes the city’s schools need a new approach to computer science.

“I think there’s a very real chance that Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani’s legacy will be shaped in part by how our public school system adapts to the AI era,” Dvorkin told Chalkbeat, “and that means a strategy to a retool computational-thinking education for the world we inhabit right now.”

What kind of computer science education do you think schools need? Tell us: [email protected].

Local News

In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says

In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says

Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.

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How this robotics teacher gets students interested in a challenge

How this robotics teacher gets students interested in a challenge

Isaac Adams just led his Indianapolis school’s robotics team to seven medals at nine tournaments. He traces his love for his work back to one teacher from two decades ago.

What We’re Reading

After guidelines released by NYC Public Schools, students question how much teachers should be able to use AI, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)

AP Psychology project brings parenting lessons to life, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)

Librarians, Kids Throw the Book at Mamdani Over Broken Funding Promise, THE CITY

It’s Becoming Impossible to Know How Your Kid Is Doing in School, The New York Times (Opinion)

New school finds ways for District 75 pupils to thrive, Queens Chronicle

Nonprofit brings working artists into NYC classrooms to spark creativity, NY1/Spectrum News

New York’s Tuition-Free College Program Is Open Again for 2026-27, New York Family

Thumbnail image courtesy of Center for an Urban Future.

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