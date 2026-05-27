Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York. Schools are out today for Eid. (Happy Eid to those who celebrate!)
Ten years ago, NYC launched “computer science for all,” promising all schools would have access to comp sci education by this school year. A new report from the Center for an Urban Future shows the initiative is falling short of equity goals. And while that must be addressed, simply doubling down on the status quo isn’t the answer, says Eli Dvorkin, from the center. Instead, he believes the city’s schools need a new approach to computer science.
“I think there’s a very real chance that Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani’s legacy will be shaped in part by how our public school system adapts to the AI era,” Dvorkin told Chalkbeat, “and that means a strategy to a retool computational-thinking education for the world we inhabit right now.”
What kind of computer science education do you think schools need? Tell us: [email protected].
Local News
In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says
Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.
Around Chalkbeat
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
How this robotics teacher gets students interested in a challenge
Isaac Adams just led his Indianapolis school’s robotics team to seven medals at nine tournaments. He traces his love for his work back to one teacher from two decades ago.
What We’re Reading
After guidelines released by NYC Public Schools, students question how much teachers should be able to use AI, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)
AP Psychology project brings parenting lessons to life, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)
It’s Becoming Impossible to Know How Your Kid Is Doing in School, The New York Times (Opinion)
New school finds ways for District 75 pupils to thrive, Queens Chronicle
Nonprofit brings working artists into NYC classrooms to spark creativity, NY1/Spectrum News
New York’s Tuition-Free College Program Is Open Again for 2026-27, New York Family
Thumbnail image courtesy of Center for an Urban Future.