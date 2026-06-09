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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Today’s top story looks at the state of literacy instruction in New York’s teacher prep programs. Half of the state’s programs are failing to properly train educators to teach students how to read, according to a report released today from the National Council on Teacher Quality. That’s despite the state’s push to overhaul literacy instruction.
Are you in a teacher prep program? What’s your take on your program’s approach to literacy instruction? Tell us: [email protected].
Event reminder: Join us Thursday evening at Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch to celebrate the end of the school year with our P.S. Weekly podcast students. Hear highlights from this season, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how we make the episodes. RVSP here.
Local News
Half of NY teacher prep programs fail in reading instruction: report
A new report found that half of New York teacher preparation programs fail to adequately teach the science of reading, despite vows from state education leaders to embrace it.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump education department investigates Cherry Creek district over alleged racial discrimination
Without providing details, the Trump administration alleged that the Cherry Creek district allows students to be excluded from clubs or assigned to certain classes based on race.
What We’re Reading
The High Cost of Silent Classrooms, The New York Times (Opinion)
Immigrant students aren’t letting a more dangerous postsecondary landscape shrink their dreams, City & State
Colleges Are Building A.I. Degrees, Hoping Students Will Come, The New York Times
FTC orders Illuminate Education to bolster data security after breach impacting 10M students, Statescoop
Mamdani’s DOE accused of ‘stonewalling’ over hundreds of contracts worth massive $12B. The New York Post
Report Finds Foster Youth in NY’s Largest Public School Districts More Likely to Be Suspended, The Imprint