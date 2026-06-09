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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Today’s top story looks at the state of literacy instruction in New York’s teacher prep programs. Half of the state’s programs are failing to properly train educators to teach students how to read, according to a report released today from the National Council on Teacher Quality. That’s despite the state’s push to overhaul literacy instruction.

Are you in a teacher prep program? What’s your take on your program’s approach to literacy instruction? Tell us: [email protected].