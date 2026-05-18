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Good morning. It’s Amy from Chalkbeat New York.
In today’s top story, you can find out how much your school’s PTA raised last year. PTA money can fund enrichment, not core classroom teachers, and is often used to bolster things like the arts or pay for teaching assistants. But when a school can use PTA money to cover these costs, it could free a school up to pay more for core classroom teachers, and that could affect the playing field, some experts say.
And NYC teachers who rely on the LIRR, tell us how the strike is affecting your commute. Drop us a line at [email protected].
EVENT: Artist and educator Noah Fischer’s “New York 2044” project creates newspapers from the future, and his latest issue focuses on education. The project “arrives at a moment when the question of what education is for feels more urgent than ever.” Several people who collaborated with Fischer on the paper — including yours truly — will read excerpts from it this Thursday night at Manhattan’s Clemente Center. See here for more info.
Local News
NYC PTA funding inequities: See how much your school’s PTA raises
The top 30 PTAs from NYC public schools raise nearly half of all PTA funds citywide, while hundreds of other schools seem to struggle to sustain any active PTA.
Around Chalkbeat
A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.
The results would drill down on what students know in their senior year, as well as in civics and science.
Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools
Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.
What We’re Reading
What A.I. Did to My College Class, The New York Times
Disturbing video of Roblox character shooting up NYC high school posted on TikTok sparks alarm, New York Post
Thumbnail image courtesy of P.S. 20 PTA.