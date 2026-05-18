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Good morning. It’s Amy from Chalkbeat New York.

In today’s top story, you can find out how much your school’s PTA raised last year. PTA money can fund enrichment, not core classroom teachers, and is often used to bolster things like the arts or pay for teaching assistants. But when a school can use PTA money to cover these costs, it could free a school up to pay more for core classroom teachers, and that could affect the playing field, some experts say.

And NYC teachers who rely on the LIRR, tell us how the strike is affecting your commute. Drop us a line at [email protected].