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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Amid the AI backlash, NYC delayed its guidance on the rapidly changing technology. Now, the city has taken another step to limit AI tools and ed tech products as it continues to hash out its AI rules: Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels asked principals to refrain from purchasing educational software.
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Local News
Kamar Samuels asks NYC schools to pause software purchases until AI guidance is final
The move comes as city officials scramble to finalize artificial intelligence guidance amid a wave of backlash from parents, educators, and elected officials.
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