Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Happy Friday. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Solving New York City’s school declining enrollment puzzle is top of mind for New York City officials, especially as the city confronts its own budget problems. But merging schools is not always easy. The latest P.S. Weekly episode explores a student’s experience of having his school merged.
Has your school merged? We want to hear from you: [email protected].
Local News
When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?
P.S. Weekly pulls the curtain back on school mergers: How are students affected? Hear from a Brooklyn student whose school moved in with its downstairs neighbor.
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia City Council will explore creating an elected school board
Philadelphia is the only Pennsylvania district that does not have an elected school board. Amid school closure fights, the City Council will hold hearings to explore changing that.
Most middle and high school teachers still assign full books — but only a few, study says
A new national survey finds most English teachers assign entire novels. But students in higher-poverty schools are less likely to read multiple full books each year.
What We’re Reading
Police arrest woman pretending to be teenage student, Bronx River News (Bronx River High School newspaper)
N.Y.C. Schools Could Lose 153,000 Students in Next Decade, Study Finds, The New York Times
Bayside HS seeks funding and answers, Queens Chronicle
Thumbnail image courtesy Marley Campbell.