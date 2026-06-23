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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
As we approach the finish line for the 2025-26 school year, we’re looking ahead to the fall, when NYC school budgets will continue to be propped up regardless of enrollment declines. While these extra funds have been a lifeline for shrinking schools, some fiscal watchdogs say the city can’t sustain the expense of holding schools harmless.
How much is your school getting in “hold harmless” money? Find out in today’s top story.
Educators and families, tell us what you think of the policy: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC’s $1.9 billion dilemma: How long can schools be ‘held harmless’ for enrollment losses?
New York City will spend $290 million to ensure schools with declining enrollment don’t lose money this school year. That’s on top of $1.6 billion the city has spent on “hold harmless” over the past six years.
Around Chalkbeat
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
A network of public microschools wants to expand across Indiana. Is it collaborating or competing?
The Indiana Microschool Collaborative said it’s driven by families’ interest and declining enrollment at traditional public schools. But some don’t believe the network is playing fair.
What We’re Reading
NYC schools boss signals top priorities: bus contracts, mental health services, The New York Daily News
I Thought ‘No Child Left Behind’ Would Fix Public Schools. I Was Wrong. The New York Times (Opinion)
NYC needs a $3,000 head start for kids, The New York Daily News(Opinion)
Defying the odds: From N.Y. foster care system to Ed.D. NY1/Spectrum News
Embattled Superintendent of Los Angeles School District Resigns, The New York Times