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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
We have the latest on Mayor Mamdani’s executive budget. The mayor hopes to save more than $500 million under a possible agreement to delay the state class size law. He also vowed to curb soaring private special education costs and boost wages for some early childhood education workers.
“Make no mistake,” Mamdani told reporters yesterday about the class size mandate. “We are fully committed to fulfilling the state mandate in a meaningful way on a realistic timeline that New Yorkers can actually trust.”
And for all of you dance aficionados: LaGuardia high school’s dance department this month (May 29 - 31) is staging one of its most ambitious programs in its history. In celebration of the Martha Graham Dance Company’s 100th anniversary, LaGuardia is performing Graham’s Diversion of Angels, making it the first high school to perform the work. It is also the first high school to participate in the Pina Bausch Repertory Lab, performing scenes from the Rite of Spring.
Chalkbeat wants to hear more about your end-of-year highlights. Is your school doing something special for graduation? Tell us: [email protected].
Local News
Mamdani scales back promise for swifter class size reductions, anticipating state to delay law
Mamdani’s budget scales back teacher hiring, aims to reduce the cost of private special education services, and offers a modest pay bump for early childhood education staff.
Around Chalkbeat
How parent pressure helped push Los Angeles schools to rein in classroom screen time
Los Angeles school board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin explains why the school system is curbing devices for young students
NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case
A group of parents and advocacy groups first claimed in 2018 that New Jersey schools are impermissibly segregated. The case is now before the appellate division.
Michigan education board opposes Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
Michigan’s State Board of Education voted Tuesday to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to forgo opting into the federal tax credit scholarship program.
What We’re Reading
Help! My Kindergarten Is All In on AI., New York Magazine
Bezos family gives $100M gift to NYC for early childhood education, New York Daily News
A Text System Sent Safety Alerts to Private Schools. Now, It’s Silent., The New York Times
Thumbnail image by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.