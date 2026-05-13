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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

We have the latest on Mayor Mamdani’s executive budget. The mayor hopes to save more than $500 million under a possible agreement to delay the state class size law. He also vowed to curb soaring private special education costs and boost wages for some early childhood education workers.

“Make no mistake,” Mamdani told reporters yesterday about the class size mandate. “We are fully committed to fulfilling the state mandate in a meaningful way on a realistic timeline that New Yorkers can actually trust.”

And for all of you dance aficionados: LaGuardia high school’s dance department this month (May 29 - 31) is staging one of its most ambitious programs in its history. In celebration of the Martha Graham Dance Company’s 100th anniversary, LaGuardia is performing Graham’s Diversion of Angels, making it the first high school to perform the work. It is also the first high school to participate in the Pina Bausch Repertory Lab, performing scenes from the Rite of Spring.