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Apr 28, 2026
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2 min read
The city also pulled a contentious proposal to close an Upper West Side middle school.
Apr 22, 2026
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1 min read
A new study aims to quantify the resource disparities that kids from low-income families face.
Apr 21, 2026
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2 min read
The court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools.
Apr 20, 2026
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2 min read
In November, Chicagoans will elect all 21 members of the school board for the first time in history. Some of the roughly 40 active campaigns for those seats have raised more than $550,000 already.
Apr 17, 2026
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1 min read
Efforts are underway to rename the Back of the Yards school in the wake of sexual assault allegations against its labor leader namesake.