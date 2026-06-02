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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat Chicago, here with our top stories.
My colleague Makiya Seminera has an update about a bill restricting student cell phone use in schools that didn’t quite make it across the legislative finish line last year despite strong backing from Gov. JB Pritzker. But after some amendments that supporters say strengthened the proposal and another show of support from the governor, the bill ran into little pushback in Springfield this year. It will go into effect in 2027.
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Local News
Illinois lawmakers pass cellphone ban in classrooms. Here’s when it goes into effect.
Illinois would join more than half of U.S. states in restricting cellphone usage in classrooms. School districts are required to create their device policy over the next year.
Around Chalkbeat
These Colorado counties have very different politics. Both now offer tax relief to childcare providers.
Adams and Douglas counties are using a tax relief tool established by a 2024 state law to help childcare businesses.
Inside one push to diversify NYC’s teacher workforce
This episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the representation gap in NYC’s teaching workforce affects the classroom and looks at efforts to change the pipeline.
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.
What We’re Reading
Muslim families look to Arabic immersion education to give their children a foundation in faith and identity, WBEZ
Lincoln Park High School to sunset Arabic classes, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
A university system went all in on AI. Now it’s tearing itself apart. New York Times Magazine (Paywall)