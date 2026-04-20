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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat’s reporters here in Chicago. Back in 2024, when the city first chose some members of a new, partly elected school board, Chalkbeat Chicago bureau chief Becky Vevea, our data guru Thomas Wilburn and I spent a good bit of time tracking campaign contributions and spending. When all was said and done, more than $13 million had flowed into supporting or opposing candidates for 10 board seats.

Last week came the Illinois State Board of Elections’ campaign disclosure deadline for the year’s first quarter. It’s still really early days, but we decided to take a look at the numbers reported to the board to set the stage for what’s shaping up to be hectic and expensive races for all 21 seats on the school board. Not surprisingly, contributions are starting to ramp up already.