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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat’s reporters here in Chicago. Back in 2024, when the city first chose some members of a new, partly elected school board, Chalkbeat Chicago bureau chief Becky Vevea, our data guru Thomas Wilburn and I spent a good bit of time tracking campaign contributions and spending. When all was said and done, more than $13 million had flowed into supporting or opposing candidates for 10 board seats.
Last week came the Illinois State Board of Elections’ campaign disclosure deadline for the year’s first quarter. It’s still really early days, but we decided to take a look at the numbers reported to the board to set the stage for what’s shaping up to be hectic and expensive races for all 21 seats on the school board. Not surprisingly, contributions are starting to ramp up already.
We also have for you an update on May 1 in Chicago Public Schools — the focus of an intense debate that may or may not wind down following an agreement between the Chicago Teachers Union and district leaders late last week.
Local News
More than $550,000 has poured into historic Chicago school board races
A Chalkbeat Chicago analysis found incumbents and school board candidates have already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns even as the candidate slate remains incomplete.
Chicago will keep school in session May 1 but let students and staff participate in protest
The Chicago Teachers Union had pushed to cancel classes on May 1 so students and staff could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest. The district balked at that demand but it agreed Thursday to allow students and employees to participate in an afternoon rally and to provide transportation to it.
Cesar Chavez Elementary in Back of the Yards to be renamed — and neighbors can weigh in
Chicago Public Schools is renaming the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center after the famed farmworkers’ rights activist was accused of rape and sexual abuse.
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s why this Colorado teacher gives out pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution
Sam Westerdale, a civics and government teacher at Rangeview High School in Aurora, explains why she hands out copies of the U.S. Constitution and what she wants students to know about the nation’s founders.
Hochul moves to protect undocumented students’ right to public schooling as national challenges mount
The proposal comes as efforts have ratcheted up across the country to chip away at the longstanding legal precedent guaranteeing undocumented students access to public schools.
Detroit district’s safety funding more than doubles after other Michigan schools reject it
After agreeing to a controversial waiver that hundreds of other Michigan districts did not sign, DPSCD will get a portion of the state dollars they forfeited.
What We’re Reading
After Mather student and mom are detailed by ICE, a school and soccer community are left reeling, WBEZ
Illinois House revives school cell phone ban, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Teachers Union increasing dues for most members ahead of school board elections, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images.