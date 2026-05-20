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This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories. On social media and in conversations with fellow parents, i-Ready — an educational software in wide use in Chicago Public Schools and beyond — suddenly comes up all the time.
The platform promises to personalize students’ experience as they practice math and reading, and to track their progress along the way, flagging those who need extra help. The company that offers it says about one-third of American students use it.
But as my colleague Lily Altavena writes, i-Ready is now squarely in the crosshairs of a broader parental revolt against tech use in the classroom. Critics are charging it subjects students to repetitive lessons and exercises — and that there is scant evidence that it yields results.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
NYC preschool offers flat despite Mamdani push to expand enrollment
About 100,000 NYC families received preschool offers this year, nearly unchanged from last year despite a major enrollment push from Zohran Mamdani.
Why the Philadelphia school district will phase out a special education program
The Philadelphia school district will wind down its Intensive Learning Support program in order to reduce the number of students with disabilities in separate classes.
What We’re Reading
New ban prohibits phones in schools and on school buses in Gary, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Getty Images.