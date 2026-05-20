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This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories. On social media and in conversations with fellow parents, i-Ready — an educational software in wide use in Chicago Public Schools and beyond — suddenly comes up all the time.

The platform promises to personalize students’ experience as they practice math and reading, and to track their progress along the way, flagging those who need extra help. The company that offers it says about one-third of American students use it.