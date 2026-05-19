This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, I am really excited to feature our dispatch from the first day of filing for Chicago’s historic school board races in November — for two great reasons. First, the piece is the first for Chalkbeat by Makiya Seminera, who joined our team last week to cover education across Illinois. We are incredibly glad to have her. With lots going on statewide that touches public schools this spring and beyond, she has her work cut out for her.