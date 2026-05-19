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Good morning!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, I am really excited to feature our dispatch from the first day of filing for Chicago’s historic school board races in November — for two great reasons. First, the piece is the first for Chalkbeat by Makiya Seminera, who joined our team last week to cover education across Illinois. We are incredibly glad to have her. With lots going on statewide that touches public schools this spring and beyond, she has her work cut out for her.
The second reason is that the school board elections will be a major, high-stakes story for the country’s fourth-largest district. Now, it’s officially underway, though we’ve been setting the scene in recent weeks, including with this look at how campaign fundraising is already ramping up. It’ll be all hands on deck as we jump in to cover the races.
Local News
Chicago school board elections kicks off with the first day of candidate filing. Who is trying to run?
The Chicago school board election will be the first time in decades that Chicagoans will vote for all school board members, rather than being appointed by the mayor.
Around Chalkbeat
Should Congress spend big to rebuild schools? This $500 billion campaign proposal will be a tough sell.
Experts say decades of school building neglect have led to a $90 billion problem that needs major federal funding. Congress has long resisted the idea, but it’s the centerpiece of one lawmaker’s campaign.
Philly ballot measure could bolster education oversight for kids in foster care, juvenile detention
Philadelphia’s Office of the Youth Ombudsperson was established by an executive order in 2022. Supporters say it helps track information and complaints about vulnerable youth.
Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships
The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.
What We’re Reading
ICE detains Chicago Public Schools senior and his mother, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
OpenAI and Khan Academy made a chatbot. What can we learn?, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Makiya Seminera/Chalkbeat.