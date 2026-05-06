This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with some of our top stories. Matt Barnum, our Ideas editor, spoke with a University of California San Diego student about a recent report on the math outcomes of that campus’s students that drew international headlines. The report warned about a rapid decline in math skills at the highly selective campus, stirring up a lively debate about high school grade inflation and test-free college admissions. But Cecilia Lopez Alvarado, who went to a high-poverty high school in San Bernardino, told Matt she feels the reality is more complicated and nuanced.