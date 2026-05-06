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This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with some of our top stories. Matt Barnum, our Ideas editor, spoke with a University of California San Diego student about a recent report on the math outcomes of that campus’s students that drew international headlines. The report warned about a rapid decline in math skills at the highly selective campus, stirring up a lively debate about high school grade inflation and test-free college admissions. But Cecilia Lopez Alvarado, who went to a high-poverty high school in San Bernardino, told Matt she feels the reality is more complicated and nuanced.
Around Chalkbeat
She passed high school math with A’s and B’s. In college, she had to start over.
A UC San Diego student says her high school math grades hid deeper learning gaps, raising questions about grade inflation, accountability, and college readiness.
Indianapolis high school students spend school day as poll workers during Primary Election
Indiana law allows certain students to serve as poll workers on Election Day. To civic-minded students, the job is an alluring opportunity to help voters and get paid.
5 new public schools opening this fall in the Bronx and Queens
From a ‘hip-hop high school’ to new District 75 seats, NYC is adding five campuses to the Bronx and Queens this fall. Here’s a look at what’s coming.
What We’re Reading
Police officer loses gun in Arlington Heights school restroom, Daily Herald (Paywall)
Editorial: Illinois changes the labor on school absenteeism, not the reality Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Isabel Pavia/Getty Creative.