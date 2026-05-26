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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat Chicago. Welcome to the next-to-last week of the school year.

Today, we bring you the tale of one New York City mom who persuaded 38 schools to banish screens and increase recess this week. The “Screen Break” pilot program also encourages families to limit screen time at home in favor of in-person gatherings.