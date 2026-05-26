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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat Chicago. Welcome to the next-to-last week of the school year.
Today, we bring you the tale of one New York City mom who persuaded 38 schools to banish screens and increase recess this week. The “Screen Break” pilot program also encourages families to limit screen time at home in favor of in-person gatherings.
I am curious what efforts to rethink or curtail school-based screen time might be underway here in Chicago and Illinois. Please let us know by responding to this email.
Around Chalkbeat
An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’
An upper Manhattan mom teamed up with her superintendent to launch a week-long pilot program cutting classroom tech and boosting recess at 38 schools.
Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law
A nine-person board made up of Republican political appointees will now control Tennessee’s largest school district in a majority Democratic county.
Proposed Detroit district budget prioritizes pay boosts, but Vitti warns of uncertainty ahead
The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s budget proposal for the 2026-27 school year maintains programs and even expands some key initiatives. But there is uncertainty beyond the next fiscal year.
What We’re Reading
Student loan repayments are being overhauled. What borrowers should know, The New York Times (Paywall)
Inside the latest global research on cell phone bans, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image courtesy of Olympia Kazi.