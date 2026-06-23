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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat Chicago’s education reporters. Today, we are leading with a piece from my Indiana colleague Aleksandra Appleton, who wrote about the Indiana Microschool Collaborative’s plans to replicate a one-year-old small charter school that emphasizes parental involvement and a flexible schedule for students.

The five additional sites already have wait lists. But some local superintendents have voiced concerns about losing students to the new schools, which even in small numbers could mean a painful budget hit for shrinking rural districts.