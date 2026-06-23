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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat Chicago’s education reporters. Today, we are leading with a piece from my Indiana colleague Aleksandra Appleton, who wrote about the Indiana Microschool Collaborative’s plans to replicate a one-year-old small charter school that emphasizes parental involvement and a flexible schedule for students.
The five additional sites already have wait lists. But some local superintendents have voiced concerns about losing students to the new schools, which even in small numbers could mean a painful budget hit for shrinking rural districts.
As always, if you have a story idea or feedback on our coverage, please reach out here or at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
A network of public microschools wants to expand across Indiana. Is it collaborating or competing?
The Indiana Microschool Collaborative said it’s driven by families’ interest and declining enrollment at traditional public schools. But some don’t believe the network is playing fair.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools sue Tennessee over state takeover
Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders are challenging the law that creates a nine-member GOP-appointed oversight board to control key district decisions.
Teenagers took over Philadelphia city government for a day. Here’s how it went.
At the 2026 Philadelphia City Government Youth Summit, nearly 100 teens debated legislation, negotiated policy, and discovered how difficult governing can be.
What We’re Reading
Embattled superintendent of Los Angeles public schools resigns, The New York Times (Paywall)
How children became this city’s lead detectors, Hechinger Report