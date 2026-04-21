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This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with some of our top stories.
Our lead piece today offers an update on the case of two preschools in Colorado that wanted to participate in that state’s universal preschool program but didn’t want to have to admit LGBTQ children or kids from LGBTQ families. My colleague Ann Schimke reports that the Supreme Court will hear the case sometime in the fall, and the Trump administration has weighed in on the side of the preschools.
As Ann notes, the case raises larger questions around the ability of private schools to take public dollars while also refusing to accept some students on religious grounds.
Local News
Chicago will keep school in session May 1 but let students and staff participate in protest
The Chicago Teachers Union had pushed to cancel classes on May 1 so students and staff could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest. The district balked at that demand but it agreed Thursday to allow students and employees to participate in an afternoon rally and to provide transportation to it.
More than $550,000 has poured into historic Chicago school board races
A Chalkbeat Chicago analysis found incumbents and school board candidates have already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns even as the candidate slate remains incomplete.
Around Chalkbeat
U.S. Supreme Court to take Colorado case about public funding for Catholic preschools that bar LGBTQ families
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools that wanted to join the state-funded preschool case but didn’t want to admit students from LGBTQ families.
Denver Public Schools could ask voters to approve a $44 million tax increase
The Denver district hasn’t yet decided how the money would be spent. Options include pay raises for staff and increased funding for career and technical education.
Memphis schools takeover push could target other Tennessee districts
Tennessee Republicans are moving forward with state takeover legislation that will seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
What We’re Reading
A time of growth for museums for children, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Al DRAGO / Getty Images.