Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
For months, Chicago Public Schools administrators have braced for central office cuts as the district wrestles with a $732.5 million budget deficit. My colleague Reema reports that for some of these staffers, the bad news came on Friday, days before district leaders are slated to unveil their budget blueprint this week.
CPS told Reema the reductions will save about $18 million. Stay tuned for more news on the district’s budget from us this week.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
CPS lays off 162 employees as it works to close budget deficit for 2026-27 school year
The district is trying to close a $700 million-plus deficit ahead of the 2026-27 school year.
Around Chalkbeat
New campaign aims to dispel cannabis myths for NY teens after legalization
The education campaign “Cannabis Honestly” is meant to cut through pervasive myths and help adults start difficult conversations with young people about cannabis.
Parental rights and student gender transitions will be civil rights priorities: top DOJ official
The Trump administration has used student privacy laws to go after schools’ gender transition policies. Now the Justice Department will be playing a larger role in enforcement.
Pennsylvania state budget includes $157 million more for Philadelphia’s schools
The budget also directs more funding to career training programs and special education. But it does not include the cellphone ban sought by Josh Shapiro.
What We’re Reading
Dolton District 149 pays superintendent $181,000 for early departure from contract, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
How a second-grade teacher revived a beloved video game, The New York Times (Paywall)