Late last week, we had a story about delays in naming a new state-mandated committee that will steer Chicago’s Black Student Success Plan. This week, my colleague Reema Amin has an update about another advisory group required under state law: the new noncitizen advisory board that lawmakers tasked the mayor’s office with creating. In both cases, the reasons for the holdups have been a bit murky, but a mayoral spokesperson told Reema that office hopes to convene the advisory board by this fall.