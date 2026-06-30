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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
Late last week, we had a story about delays in naming a new state-mandated committee that will steer Chicago’s Black Student Success Plan. This week, my colleague Reema Amin has an update about another advisory group required under state law: the new noncitizen advisory board that lawmakers tasked the mayor’s office with creating. In both cases, the reasons for the holdups have been a bit murky, but a mayoral spokesperson told Reema that office hopes to convene the advisory board by this fall.
As always, if you have story ideas or thoughts on our coverage, please reach out to us at [email protected].
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Local News
Chicago’s school board is supposed to have a noncitizen advisory board. It still doesn’t exist.
Under the state law that created Chicago’s elected school board, the mayor is supposed to name a panel that advises the school board on issues that impact noncitizens.
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