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Hi! This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
Today, my colleague Matt Barnum on Chalkbeat’s national team break down the findings of a new study sizing up the disparities in education and other resources faced by students living in poverty and their peers. It found that these children have about $80,000 less invested in their education, development and well-being — and the bulk of that gap is outside of what schools are providing. The study also found significant racial disparities in these investments.
Local News
More than $550,000 has poured into historic Chicago school board races
A Chalkbeat Chicago analysis found incumbents and school board candidates have already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns even as the candidate slate remains incomplete.
Around Chalkbeat
For children in poverty, the biggest resource gaps are outside of school
Researchers found the biggest gaps for low-income children beyond the classroom, in housing, health care, nutrition, child care, and other supports.
Tennessee Republicans push for significant last-minute ESA voucher expansion
If a majority approves the new language, it will mark the second time in two weeks that Republicans have bypassed the committee process to make significant last-minute changes to Tennessee’s voucher programs.
How an Indiana counselor helps students turn ‘I want to go to college’ into a plan
Programs like seamless admissions for Indiana students at IU Indianapolis help make college dreams a reality. High school counselor Ron Wilks works to ensure students are ready.
What We’re Reading
Chicago Public Schools parents push back against May Day agreement, Chicago Tribune(Paywall)
How much will that college cost you? Good luck figuring it out, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat.