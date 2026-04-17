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Hello! This is Mila Koumpilova here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, we have a piece from our friends at Block Club Chicago on a push to rename the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center, a Back of the Yards elementary school.
The local school council is soliciting suggestions for a new name after a New York Times investigation earlier this year revealed multiple women have accused the renowned farmworker rights advocate of grooming, raping, and sexually abusing them, in some cases when they were children. The deadline to propose a new name is today.
Local News
Cesar Chavez Elementary in Back of the Yards to be renamed — and neighbors can weigh in
Chicago Public Schools is renaming the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center after the famed farmworkers’ rights activist was accused of rape and sexual abuse.
Illinois education officials vote to overhaul accountability for schools
The changes include new labels for how schools are performing and changes to how schools earn those labels.
Around Chalkbeat
Where is NYC’s 2026-27 public school calendar? Kamar Samuels says it’s coming next week.
NYC families are still waiting for the 2026-27 calendar. Chancellor Kamar Samuels says it should be released by next week.
Tennessee to expand voucher program to 35,000 students in second year
One Tennessee lawmaker called the expansion a “bait and switch” after Republican lawmakers last year promised a 5,000-seat expansion cap and steady funding for public schools.
Denver school board resurrects proposed policy on what to do with empty school buildings
The Denver school board has resurrected a proposed policy on reusing vacant buildings, even as the district is seeking to turn empty spaces into child care centers and more.
What We’re Reading
Former charter school executive Tim King charged with stealing more than $100,000 from Urban Prep, WBEZ
Mayor Brandon Johnson says “May 1 is happening”, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Teachers union push to cancel class for May Day irks Chicago parents, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune.