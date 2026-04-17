Hello! This is Mila Koumpilova here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, we have a piece from our friends at Block Club Chicago on a push to rename the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center, a Back of the Yards elementary school.

The local school council is soliciting suggestions for a new name after a New York Times investigation earlier this year revealed multiple women have accused the renowned farmworker rights advocate of grooming, raping, and sexually abusing them, in some cases when they were children. The deadline to propose a new name is today.