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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. Today, my colleague Matt Barnum has a notable piece out of Iowa, where records he obtained showed school districts have limited access to some career and early college programs for undocumented students.
The Trump administration has argued that a landmark court decision guaranteeing access to free K-12 education for undocumented students only applies to “basic public education,” not to programs that offer a head start on college or other postsecondary opportunities. The administration has pushed districts to restrict access to such federally funded programs.
Iowa is at least the second Republican-controlled state to comply, Matt reports. Virginia did so first, but it has changed course after electing a Democratic governor.
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Around Chalkbeat
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy
The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’
What We’re Reading
15-year old Glenview twins earn a perfect ACT score on their first try, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Faster solutions, lower test scores: How AI is eroding math skills, The Hechinger Report