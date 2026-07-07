Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. Today, my colleague Matt Barnum has a notable piece out of Iowa, where records he obtained showed school districts have limited access to some career and early college programs for undocumented students.

The Trump administration has argued that a landmark court decision guaranteeing access to free K-12 education for undocumented students only applies to “basic public education,” not to programs that offer a head start on college or other postsecondary opportunities. The administration has pushed districts to restrict access to such federally funded programs.