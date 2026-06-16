From our colleagues in Chalkbeat’s Indiana bureau, we have an interesting piece about one Indianapolis-area where students will have all new school day start and end times this coming fall. The changes are meant to boost achievement for older students and give teachers more time to plan lessons. They’ll also save the district money.

And from our Colorado bureau, we’ve got the latest on a Trump administration investigation into transgender athletes at the Jeffco school district. As part of the inquiry, the feds had produced a list of 61 boys they said were competing on girls’ teams in the district this past spring. But district officials say they found all of the names on the list belong to managers, trainers, or even mascots.