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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories.
From our colleagues in Chalkbeat’s Indiana bureau, we have an interesting piece about one Indianapolis-area where students will have all new school day start and end times this coming fall. The changes are meant to boost achievement for older students and give teachers more time to plan lessons. They’ll also save the district money.
And from our Colorado bureau, we’ve got the latest on a Trump administration investigation into transgender athletes at the Jeffco school district. As part of the inquiry, the feds had produced a list of 61 boys they said were competing on girls’ teams in the district this past spring. But district officials say they found all of the names on the list belong to managers, trainers, or even mascots.
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Around Chalkbeat
Why this Indianapolis-area district is changing the start and end times for school days
Changing the start and end times for the school day in Decatur Township has multiple benefits for students. But it also allows the district to save money at a time when schools are facing financial challenges.
District says 61 boys the Trump administration found on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, managers
The federal education department said it found 61 boys on girls’ sports rosters in Jeffco Public Schools. The district says the boys weren’t competitors.
Tighter rules, more oversight now govern homeschool enrichment in Colorado
This summer marks the start of a new stricter era for state-funded programs serving Colorado’s homeschool students.
What We’re Reading
Shootings increased near closed Chicago schools that sat empty, study finds, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Public Schools leaders must get the district’s debt under control, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)