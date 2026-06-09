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This is Mila Koumpilova from Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories from across our bureaus. Our New York City team has a story about the school budgets that district — the country’s largest — is gearing up to unveil.

Here in Chicago, campus budgets have been top of mind in education circles since the district sent principals allocations involving teacher and support staff cuts almost a month ago. Like Chicago, New York is contending with steady enrollment declines, though its school budgets are generally more closely tied to student numbers than they have been here.