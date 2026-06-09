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This is Mila Koumpilova from Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories from across our bureaus. Our New York City team has a story about the school budgets that district — the country’s largest — is gearing up to unveil.
Here in Chicago, campus budgets have been top of mind in education circles since the district sent principals allocations involving teacher and support staff cuts almost a month ago. Like Chicago, New York is contending with steady enrollment declines, though its school budgets are generally more closely tied to student numbers than they have been here.
But the NYC schools chancellor announced this week that at least for one more year, that district will extend a policy of holding school budgets harmless when their enrollments dipped. As my colleagues report, some experts have questioned how much longer NYC can continue to push a looming financial reckoning down the road.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC school budgets won’t face cuts next year (for now) despite falling enrollment
NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals that schools will be “held harmless” for enrollment losses in 2026-27, keeping budgets steady at the start of the new year.
How Detroit parents are searching for new schools amid uncertainty, closures
In the Detroit Public Schools Community District, four schools are shutting down. The Barack Obama Leadership Academy charter school may close if leaders aren’t able to find a new authorizer.
Denver school board appears likely to adopt bell-to-bell cellphone ban for all grades
Denver school board members indicated support Thursday for bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all grades that would take effect when school starts in the fall.
What We’re Reading
Ransomware attack shuts down Evanston Township High School, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
The high cost of silent classrooms, The New York Times (Paywall, Opinion)