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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Our top story today: Chicago Public Schools leaders sent proposed budgets for the coming school year to principals.

CPS usually shares an overall amount it steers directly to schools with reporters on budget release day — or at least it has consistently done so in recent years when it could highlight annual increases in that amount. Today, officials balked at spelling out that number or discuss specific staffing for various positions, noting these might yet change. But they stressed they had to make difficult decisions in light of the district’s significant deficit.