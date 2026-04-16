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Good morning! Mila Koumpilova here with some of our top stories today.
My colleague Reema Amin has a dispatch from yesterday’s meeting of the Illinois State Board of Education, which unanimously approved an overhaul of how the state rates its public schools. As Reema reports, not all education advocates are cheering on the new system, however.
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Local News
Illinois education officials vote to overhaul accountability for schools
The changes include new labels for how schools are performing and changes to how schools earn those labels.
Chicago Public Schools to stay open May 1 during nationwide protest — at least for now
Macquline King said schools should stay open for students May 1 in order to “minimize disruption for families.” But the school board could vote to overrule her.
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Around Chalkbeat
Philly mayor now says proposed Uber tax could save all school-based jobs on the chopping block
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington say money raised from a proposed $1 tax per ride on Ubers and Lyfts would save 340 school-based positions. The City Council hasn’t approved it yet.
Education Department dissolving federal office serving English learners
The Office of English Language Acquisition was decimated by layoffs. Now its work supporting the nation’s 5 million English learners will be absorbed by other offices.
What We’re Reading
LaTanya Long-Sullivan, Hyde Park crossing park who was tiny, fierce and adored, dies at 64, Chicago Sun-Times
Indiana infuses $200 million into child care, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
More than a quarter of private colleges are at risk of closing, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Samantha Smylie.