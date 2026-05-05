This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago. As my colleague Lizzie Walsh in Chalkbeat’s New York bureau points out, New York City public schools collect and manage a staggering amount of information about their 900,000 students. Lizzie reports that a new state audit found a dearth in safeguards and lack of oversight to ensure that personal data is kept safe.

It’s an issue that’s top of mind for many large districts across the country — including Chicago. Last year, we reported on a massive data breach in which Russian hackers stole personal information on 700,000 current and former CPS students and put it on the dark web. The district said it worked to strengthen protections for student data following that incident.