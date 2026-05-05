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This is Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago. As my colleague Lizzie Walsh in Chalkbeat’s New York bureau points out, New York City public schools collect and manage a staggering amount of information about their 900,000 students. Lizzie reports that a new state audit found a dearth in safeguards and lack of oversight to ensure that personal data is kept safe.
It’s an issue that’s top of mind for many large districts across the country — including Chicago. Last year, we reported on a massive data breach in which Russian hackers stole personal information on 700,000 current and former CPS students and put it on the dark web. The district said it worked to strengthen protections for student data following that incident.
Around Chalkbeat
State audit slams NYC schools for lack of student data privacy oversight
NYC schools don’t have a clear understanding of what student data they collect or who can access it, according to a state comptroller audit. It raises concerns as more third-party platforms — including AI tools — are introduced.
Pennsylvania overhauled its graduation requirements. Are graduating high schoolers any better off?
Philadelphia’s high schoolers are increasingly graduating without passing state exams. RSVP to learn more at Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s virtual event on May 12, 4-5 p.m. EST.
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
What We’re Reading
Suburban school district faces controversy over multiyear effort to add Arabic language curriculum, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)