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Hi! It’s Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat’s education reporters in Chicago, here with our top stories.
I have a dispatch from last Friday’s May Day in Chicago Public Schools, where district officials, teachers union leaders, and the city’s mayor had debated whether to cancel classes so students and educators could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest.
Friday remained a full instructional day, though CPS agreed to sponsor some field trips to a downtown pro-labor rally and other events, and many schools embraced activities to spur student civic engagement. Burbank Elementary, where I spent part of the morning, had its middle schoolers write to elected officials about any issue important to them.
I also got some numbers on teacher, staff, and student attendance and an update on May Day field trips districtwide. As always, if you have story ideas or feedback on our coverage, write us at [email protected].
Local News
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
Around Chalkbeat
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
DPCSD: Savings from mayor’s free student bus passes could fund after-school programs at three sites
DPSCD is considering using the money it used to spend on student bus passes for after-school programs. The roughly $700,000 could cover costs at three schools, the district says.
Colorado lawmakers won’t pursue bill to place state limits on Trump-backed education tax credit program
Colorado lawmakers filed the bill to place limitations on Colorado’s use of the President Donald Trump-backed federal education tax credit.
What We’re Reading
Noble charter network, suburban school districts face federal probe over LGBTQ-related lessons, WBEZ
Northwest Side Chicago school board member Jennifer Custer seeks top seat, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
How AI killed student writing (and revived it), The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Mila Koumpilova/Chalkbeat