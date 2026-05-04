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Hi! It’s Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat’s education reporters in Chicago, here with our top stories.

I have a dispatch from last Friday’s May Day in Chicago Public Schools, where district officials, teachers union leaders, and the city’s mayor had debated whether to cancel classes so students and educators could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest.

Friday remained a full instructional day, though CPS agreed to sponsor some field trips to a downtown pro-labor rally and other events, and many schools embraced activities to spur student civic engagement. Burbank Elementary, where I spent part of the morning, had its middle schoolers write to elected officials about any issue important to them.