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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
My colleague Matt Barnum has a fascinating piece about a striking pattern on national tests: Scores plunged more sharply for girls during the pandemic, and they have been slower to recover, if at all in some cases. As Matt points out, boys’ advantage in middle school math is larger now than at any point since these tests were first administered in the 1970s.
And the thing is, researchers don’t really have a solid explanation for why America’s “learning recession” has hit girls harder. Still, Matt offers some interesting hypotheses.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
School leaders say Philly’s charter school oversight is flawed. But fixing it is hard.
Over the past five years, the Philadelphia school board has closed only one charter school. But charter leaders still say there are big problems with accountability for the sector.
Federal lawsuit over Tennessee religious charter school ban will move forward
Tennessee’s charter school landscape may change significantly under a new state law and pending federal lawsuit.
What We’re Reading
City Council calls for tighter review of NYC school system contract, New York Times (Paywall)
As a teacher, students jeering AI at graduation gives me hope, USA Today (Opinion)