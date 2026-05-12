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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. Today we have a piece from my Colorado colleague Melanie Asmar about a push by Denver school board members to address disparities in how reading is taught — and how much students learn — across that district’s schools. Their proposal is part of a national groundswell to embrace research-backed literacy instruction in the early grades and beyond.
It’s also shaping up to be an eventful week in Chicago Public Schools. The district is slated to release school budgets, and the school board is meeting Wednesday. Funding and budgets are likely to loom large in its discussion, with a resolution on the agenda calling on state lawmakers and the governor to steer more dollars to CPS.
Around Chalkbeat
Science of reading for all: Proposal would require Denver schools to use research-backed literacy lessons
The Denver school board is considering a policy that would require all elementary schools to use a science of reading-backed approach to teaching literacy.
He didn’t think he’d see past 16. Now he’s saving lives with a beat.
JC Hall turned his own survival into a career and a program that's changing lives in the South Bronx.
Scarce oversight: State let Newark charter crisis flourish, staff say
Staff members at New Horizons charter school describe a dysfunctional environment rife with executive self-dealing, a toxic work culture, and failures to provide services for kids.
What We’re Reading
Building on its reputation, Chicago area becomes a force for workforce development, Crain’s Chicago Business
Cursive club, where students learn with a flourish, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Hyoung Chang / the Denver Post.