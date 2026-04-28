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This is Mila Koumpilova, here with your top headlines from Chicago and all around Chalkbeat. Today, I am highlighting a scoop by our New York City team, which got wind that the education chancellor was withdrawing proposals to open the city’s first AI-focused high school, close two middle schools and relocate another. The move amounts to a major reversal in the face of vigorous community opposition to the proposals though Chancellor Kamar Samuels told Chalkbeat the city might revisit the plans later on.
Here at Chalkbeat Chicago, a big item on our agenda is ongoing coverage of the district’s and Chicago Teachers Union’s plans for May 1, a day of instruction and civic engagement in Chicago Public Schools. If you have updates on how it’s all going at your school, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local News
Two dozen cited as Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom workers rally for more pay
UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing about 1,700 lunchroom workers, held the rally to push the district for more pay. Negotiations have stretched more than 10 months.
Chicago Board of Education picks Karime Asaf as chief education officer
As chief education officer, Asaf will be responsible for overseeing the district’s academic vision for schools.
New Chicago schools chief’s contract makes it easier for district and CEO to part ways
The new three-year contract for CPS CEO Macquline King replaces a provision that provided 180-day notice to her predecessor, Pedro Martinez, after he was fired without cause. It also nods to the importance of the district’s relationship with the mayor.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools
Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is withdrawing proposals to open “Next Gen” high school, close middle schools at P.S. 191 and the Manhattan School for Children, and relocate The Center School.
Federal judge orders immediate release of Memphis high school student detained by ICE
Yasser Jose Lopez Soza, a junior at Memphis Business Academy, has been held without bond at the West Tennessee Detention Center since his Feb. 20 arrest by immigration officials.
What We’re Reading
Illinois educators learn how to teach Black-affirming curricula with the help of the Erikson Institute, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Rethinking school report cards: A better way to measure students’ progress, Chicago Sun-Times (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Alex Zimmerman/Chalkbeat.