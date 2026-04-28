This is Mila Koumpilova, here with your top headlines from Chicago and all around Chalkbeat. Today, I am highlighting a scoop by our New York City team, which got wind that the education chancellor was withdrawing proposals to open the city’s first AI-focused high school, close two middle schools and relocate another. The move amounts to a major reversal in the face of vigorous community opposition to the proposals though Chancellor Kamar Samuels told Chalkbeat the city might revisit the plans later on.