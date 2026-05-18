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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
Until not that long ago, there was speculation that the Trump administration, which had scaled back the Department of Education’s research and testing operation, might scrap the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the Nation’s Report Card. But as Linda Jacobson at The74 reports, the test is actually poised for an expansion, with additional results expected to offer more state-level insights into how students are doing.
The move reflects a recognition that an exam that allows apples-to-apples comparisons between states and over time is still important, experts told Linda.
Around Chalkbeat
A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.
The results would drill down on what students know in their senior year, as well as in civics and science.
Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools
Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.
Mamdani expected to secure 2-year mayoral control extension and class-size delay in state budget
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to win a two-year extension of mayoral control and a longer timeline for implementing the class size law as part of a pending budget deal in Albany.
What We’re Reading
Lollapooza wards $1.7 million grant for CPS art education, Chicago Sun-Times
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