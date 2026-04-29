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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. One of the issues I get asked about most frequently in recent weeks is the status of a bill to restrict cell phone use in Illinois schools, which passed the state Senate unanimously last year but languished in the House. So today we have an update on the legislation. It enjoys strong support by the governor but has drawn some criticism from the Illinois Federation of Teachers though the union is not actively opposing it.
On another note, I was thrilled to hear that a series on the complicated interplay between high school absenteeism, grading and graduation that we did in partnership with WBEZ last year has landed a National Headliner Award. Here’s to more education journalism collaborations!
Local News
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
Two dozen cited as Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom workers rally for more pay
UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing about 1,700 lunchroom workers, held the rally to push the district for more pay. Negotiations have stretched more than 10 months.
Around Chalkbeat
Parents say Detroit schools fail to complete special ed evaluations on time. Here is what the data shows.
Administrators said challenges like difficulty reaching parents and students moving frequently can be a barrier to completing evaluations in the time required by the law.
Colorado’s higher education funding formula rewrite takes another shot at putting a focus on students
Colorado’s current formula prioritizes funding stability, according to some higher ed leaders. Writers of the new proposed formula hope changes will prioritize school performance.
What We’re Reading
What to know about the CPS and teachers union May Day debate, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Photographer unveils photos of CPS students in the 70s. Are you in them?, Block Club Chicago
Civil rights cases slow at Education Department amid Trump’s overhaul, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Amy Zimmer/Chalkbeat.