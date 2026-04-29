This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters here at Chalkbeat Chicago. One of the issues I get asked about most frequently in recent weeks is the status of a bill to restrict cell phone use in Illinois schools, which passed the state Senate unanimously last year but languished in the House. So today we have an update on the legislation. It enjoys strong support by the governor but has drawn some criticism from the Illinois Federation of Teachers though the union is not actively opposing it.