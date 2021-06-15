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Apr 22, 2026
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2 min read
Plus, a last-minute effort to dramatically expand voucher access and five things you should know about the Memphis schools takeover.
Apr 15, 2026
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2 min read
Fifteen Democratic candidates are seeking one of four open board seats in Memphis. Plus, a voucher expansion plan advances in the General Assembly but hurdles remain before final passage.
Apr 8, 2026
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2 min read
Is Tennessee poised to expand the voucher program to 35,000 or 40,000 seats? The Senate and House are pushing different bills. Plus, are changes coming for education tech devices like Chromebooks in Tennessee elementary schools?
Apr 1, 2026
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2 min read
Board members said hiring interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond to the permanent role was needed for district stability, but the district could be on the hook for a nearly half-million dollar payout if an expected state takeover leads to his ouster.