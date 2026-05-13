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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday round up.
New income categories in the Education Freedom Scholarship program prioritized students with the highest financial needs. New data shows that just one-quarter of newly available vouchers were awarded to those in the lowest income category, indicating that relatively few lower-income families applied or were eligible to participate in the program.
Local News
Majority of new Tennessee vouchers awarded to higher-income families
Tennessee officials tried to make less-affluent students a priority for Education Freedom Scholarships next year. But most new EFS vouchers went to families with higher income.
As Memphis schools takeover looms, city faces further voting power struggle
Tennessee lawmakers shattered the city of Memphis into three Congressional districts days before a Republican-backed school system takeover is set to be finalized.
Around Chalkbeat
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
He didn’t think he’d see past 16. Now he’s saving lives with a beat.
JC Hall turned his own survival into a career and a program that's changing lives in the South Bronx.
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
What We’re Reading
Tennessee school swatting calls disrupt multiple districts; expert says prosecutions are rare, NewsChannel5
‘Kids are afraid’: Hamilton County schools see impact of immigration enforcement, Chattanooga Times Free Press (Paywall)
Do career ‘pathways’ work? This state offers early clues, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by State of Tennessee