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Good morning, and happy summer break to many of our readers!
Memphis district officials confirmed they are not shuttering the Ida B. Wells school at the end of this school year, despite a February board vote to permanently close the school. The small school program will move, though.
Local News
Memphis leaders decide to keep Ida B. Wells open despite school closure vote in February
Memphis-Shelby County board members voted to close Ida B. Wells in February. District leaders decided months later to temporarily move programming into another building.
Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Mamdani launches NYC elementary school math curriculum overhaul, following in Adams’ footsteps
New York City will require elementary schools in four districts to adopt city-approved math curriculums this fall, expanding a major instruction overhaul begun under Eric Adams.
What We’re Reading
‘Kids are afraid’: Hamilton County schools see impact of immigration enforcement, Chattanooga Times Free Press (Paywall)
As Tennessee limits screen time for young students, here’s how low-tech learning plays out in one school, WPLN
Thumbnail image by Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat