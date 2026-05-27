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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

The politically appointed oversight board set to take control of Memphis-Shelby County schools is taking shape this week. As of yesterday, Tennessee’s top Republicans had appointed eight members of the nine-person board.

Among the picks is Nashville-based David Mansouri of Tennessee SCORE, one of Tennessee’s most influential education advocacy organizations. Mansouri, the only member of the new board who is not a Shelby County resident, will soon have a significant role in guiding the state’s largest school district.