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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
The politically appointed oversight board set to take control of Memphis-Shelby County schools is taking shape this week. As of yesterday, Tennessee’s top Republicans had appointed eight members of the nine-person board.
Among the picks is Nashville-based David Mansouri of Tennessee SCORE, one of Tennessee’s most influential education advocacy organizations. Mansouri, the only member of the new board who is not a Shelby County resident, will soon have a significant role in guiding the state’s largest school district.
What questions do you have about the impending Memphis takeover as the board takes shape? Let us know at [email protected].
Local News
Memphis school board approves last budget before impending state takeover
The $1.7 billion budget proposal for Memphis-Shelby County Schools would be implemented during the first year that a state-appointed oversight board is managing the district.
Tennessee SCORE president to join Memphis schools oversight board
Tennessee SCORE president tapped for Memphis schools takeover board
Former Memphis school board member, local lawyer tapped for new schools oversight board
The new nine-person oversight board will seize control of key Memphis-Shelby County Schools decisions, including the budget and school leadership
Gov. Bill Lee taps former superintendent, UT trustee for Memphis schools takeover board
Tennessee’s top Republicans will appoint the new oversight board that will have sweeping authority over Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Tennessee’s largest district.
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What We’re Reading
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