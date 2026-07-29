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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. I hope you’re enjoying your final days of summer before school kicks off.

Our colleague Matt Barnum, Chalkbeat’s Ideas Editor, dug into an interesting study out of Indiana this week that examined math anxiety — but not from students. Instead, researchers looked at how teachers’ confidence in their own math skills can affect student achievement.

Matt is also hosting a panel on Thursday sharing exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. (We’re especially interested in examining Tennessee trends around this issue this fall.)