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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. I hope you’re enjoying your final days of summer before school kicks off.
Our colleague Matt Barnum, Chalkbeat’s Ideas Editor, dug into an interesting study out of Indiana this week that examined math anxiety — but not from students. Instead, researchers looked at how teachers’ confidence in their own math skills can affect student achievement.
Matt is also hosting a panel on Thursday sharing exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. (We’re especially interested in examining Tennessee trends around this issue this fall.)
Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.
Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.
Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
What We’re Reading
Many game sites evade school web filters, Hechinger Report