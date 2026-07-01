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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
Last week, education officials touted student achievement on state tests, including the highest scores in nearly a decade on the critical third grade reading test.
But are student gains made in third grade being sustained as students progress? Read more here.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach the bureau.
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Local News
Tennessee reading scores are up, but progress is uneven as students get older
Tennessee education officials are praising improvements across all subject areas, though some early learning gains are lost as students move through middle school.
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools
In a 6-3 decision, the SCOTUS justices said laws that block trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, including on school teams, don’t violate the Constitution.
4 numbers that show how chronic absenteeism is becoming a long-term crisis
Chronic absenteeism rates across the country improved only slightly from 2024 to 2025. Researchers say changing attitudes toward school attendance may be contributing to the problem.
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
What We’re Reading
Tennessee increases private-school voucher vendor contract by $356M, Tennessee Lookout
TN families scramble under new disability school voucher rules, The Tennessean (Paywall)