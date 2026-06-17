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Hello! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.

The newly appointed Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board will meet for the first time tomorrow (after its final member was appointed yesterday).

What comes next now that the board is in place? Nobody knows for sure, but the Texas state takeover of Houston’s school district may offer some clues. In the first few months of the takeover, major changes were made to things like classroom curriculum and teacher hiring.

Bri Hatch has more details on the first wave of changes in Houston and what that could mean for Memphis. Read more here.