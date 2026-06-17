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Hello! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
The newly appointed Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board will meet for the first time tomorrow (after its final member was appointed yesterday).
What comes next now that the board is in place? Nobody knows for sure, but the Texas state takeover of Houston’s school district may offer some clues. In the first few months of the takeover, major changes were made to things like classroom curriculum and teacher hiring.
Bri Hatch has more details on the first wave of changes in Houston and what that could mean for Memphis. Read more here.
A heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday for Juneteenth, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week! Feel free to reach out in the meantime: [email protected].
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Local News
Former Teacher of the Year tapped for Memphis schools takeover board ahead of first meeting
Former Tennessee Teacher of the Year tapped for Memphis schools takeover board
What’s in store for the Memphis school takeover? Houston’s timeline offers clues.
The 2023 Texas school takeover is often praised by Tennessee Republicans who want to see things such as significant curriculum and staff changes quickly replicated in Memphis.
Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice
The Trump administration has moved some of the most essential functions of the federal Education Department to other agencies without congressional approval.
Students are often told to go to college. What if they need ‘career navigation’ first?
K-12 schools should provide career navigation to students, a new FutureEd report says. Its author believes more counseling and embedding career education into curriculum can help.
What We’re Reading
MNPS Board Approves Petitions to Eliminate Fifth Grade at Two Nashville Charter Schools, Nashville Banner
Freedom Schools training in East Tennessee prepares educators to inspire young readers across the country, WBIR
The private school choice boom leaves behind many kids in public school, The Associated Press